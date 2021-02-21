Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis' devastating uppercut KO win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Daniel Cormier reacted to Derrick Lewis' electrifying win over Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19. Daniel Cormier took to twitter to applaud the power of Derrick Lewis, moments after the Black Beast landed a devastating upper cut to knock the daylights out of Curtis Blaydes.

He claimed that Lewis has the most power ever.

The Black Beast!!!!!! @Thebeast_ufc has the most power ever — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis faced Curtis Blaydes in the main event at UFC Vegas 19 in a race to get ahead on the queue for the title shot. Curtis Blaydes had been unbeaten against everybody barring Francis Ngannou till now. After Derrick Lewis scored with his first right hand of the night, Curtis Blaydes seemed to have recovered and even found his momentum with the low kicks late into the first round.

Blaydes shot for a takedown early in the second round right after he cracked Derrick Lewis with a counter combo. However, Derrick Lewis moved out of the way to time a perfect uppercut that put Blaydes to sleep. Even as Curtis Blaydes collapsed, Derrick Lewis went on to land two bombs on the ground before referee Herb Dean intervened.

Derrick Lewis challenged Daniel Cormier for the title.

Derrick Lewis had previously faced former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier for a shot at the heavyweight title. Daniel Cormier was thoroughly dominant and relied on his wrestling to take the fight to the ground early in the first round. Derrick Lewis struggled to get to his feet which was a prerogative for him to cause any damage to DC. Daniel Cormier took his back to pull off a rear naked choke at 2:14 minutes of the second round.