Daniel Cormier reacts to latest EA Sports UFC 4 patch update

Daniel Cormier has reacted to the latest EA Sports UFC 4 patch update. Addressing the same, Cormier expressed his gratitude towards the EA Sports UFC 4 video game team and his longtime friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The latest EA Sports UFC 4 video game patch has turned Daniel Cormier’s in-game character into a five-star fighter. The five-star fighters in the video game are meant to represent the very best fighters. Only the most elite fighters are generally accorded the honor of having the rating in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

Daniel Cormier has taken to his official Twitter account and put forth the following statement:

So happy that @easportsufc 4 and my young brother @TeamKhabib gave my legend character a 5 ⭐️ rating. It always feels good when your work is appreciated! #amazing pic.twitter.com/PbdtpBIgjv — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 9, 2021

“So happy that @easportsufc 4 and my young brother @TeamKhabib gave my legend character a 5 rating. It always feels good when your work is appreciated! #amazing”

Daniel Cormier was thankful for his in-game character receiving a five-star rating, and also indicated that it’s good to have his work appreciated.

Cormier is the official ratings adjuster for EA Sports UFC 4, adjusting fighters’ ratings after every major event. However, since Cormier wasn’t permitted to alter his own character’s ratings, Khabib Nurmagomedov was brought in to do the same. Nurmagomedov recently presented Cormier with a star-studded medal at the UFC 260: Live Weigh-In Show.

Daniel Cormier is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sportspersons of all time. Cormier is a former Olympic wrestler who went on to scale great heights of success in the sport of MMA.

He won several notable titles in the MMA realm, most notably the Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix, the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. All of his titles add to several other accolades over the course of his long and storied combat sports career.

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier is a "legend fighter" in EA Sports UFC 4

Stipe Miocic (left); Daniel Cormier (right)

Daniel Cormier is included in the legends section of UFC 4. Cormier, who retired from the sport of MMA in August 2020, is heralded among the list of legend fighters in the video game. These are individuals who longer compete as professional fighters, but are icons regardless.

Cormier’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against then-UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 on August 15, 2020. DC retired after the trilogy matchup against Miocic, and currently works as a UFC analyst/commentator.

What a fight 🔥



Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier went the full five rounds in a heavyweight war at #UFC252 👏 pic.twitter.com/sXbDUbbQDt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 16, 2020