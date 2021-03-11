Daniel Cormier responds to criticism for his biased commentary at UFC 259

Daniel Cormier has responded to criticism for his commentary during the main-event fight of UFC 269, which many felt was 'biased' towards Israel Adesanya.

However, Daniel Cormier has said he was not partial towards Israel Adesanya during the latter's light-heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

While responding to a fan on Twitter regarding the same, Daniel Cormier denied that he was biased towards Adesanya, tweeting in this regard:

I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had fight 2-2 going into 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And btw Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize https://t.co/WTvZ8G0Y4o — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

No. 5 ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori was one of the fighters to express his displeasure with the commentary team at UFC 259. The former UFC interim lightweight champion noted that the UFC 259 commentary was 'unbelievably biased'.

Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Daniel Cormier was concerned about being biased while calling Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight

Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov's clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Daniel Cormier had concerns about whether he would be able to stay neutral while commentating on his teammate's fight.

At that time, Daniel Cormier said he knew Khabib Nurmagomedov for eight years and would try his best to be as unbiased as he possibly could during the latter's fight against Gaethje.

"It’s tough, because Khabib has been there now for eight years at AKA, and we have seen him rise from the very beginning, but I’ve got a job to do, and that is what I’m going to do (on) Saturday," Daniel Cormier told reporters ahead of UFC 254. "I respect Justin (Gaethje) so tremendously that I can do the job, because I like Justin so much. It’s hard to do it for someone that you know. To call Khabib and Conor with all the bad blood, I couldn’t have done that, because you’re so solely in your guy’s corner. But Justin’s a good guy," added Cormier.

Daniel Cormier has frequently been at the commentator's desk since retiring from the sport. The former champion last fought Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 252, which he lost via a unanimous decision.

For the third and final time, Miocic and Cormier have gone the distance!



It's out of their hands now, who leaves with the gold?! 🏆 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/ic9ikm4VE2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 16, 2020