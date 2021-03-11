Daniel Cormier responds to criticism for his biased commentary at UFC 259

Daniel Cormier has responded to criticism for his commentary during the main-event fight of UFC 269, which many felt was 'biased' towards Israel Adesanya.
However, Daniel Cormier has said he was not partial towards Israel Adesanya during the latter's light-heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.
While responding to a fan on Twitter regarding the same, Daniel Cormier denied that he was biased towards Adesanya, tweeting in this regard:
No. 5 ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori was one of the fighters to express his displeasure with the commentary team at UFC 259. The former UFC interim lightweight champion noted that the UFC 259 commentary was 'unbelievably biased'.
Daniel Cormier was concerned about being biased while calling Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight
Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov's clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Daniel Cormier had concerns about whether he would be able to stay neutral while commentating on his teammate's fight.
At that time, Daniel Cormier said he knew Khabib Nurmagomedov for eight years and would try his best to be as unbiased as he possibly could during the latter's fight against Gaethje.
"It’s tough, because Khabib has been there now for eight years at AKA, and we have seen him rise from the very beginning, but I’ve got a job to do, and that is what I’m going to do (on) Saturday," Daniel Cormier told reporters ahead of UFC 254. "I respect Justin (Gaethje) so tremendously that I can do the job, because I like Justin so much. It’s hard to do it for someone that you know. To call Khabib and Conor with all the bad blood, I couldn’t have done that, because you’re so solely in your guy’s corner. But Justin’s a good guy," added Cormier.
Daniel Cormier has frequently been at the commentator's desk since retiring from the sport. The former champion last fought Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 252, which he lost via a unanimous decision.