Daniel Cormier responds to Ilia Topuria claiming Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are afraid of him: "They're fighters"

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have no fear of Ilia Topuria, as per former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' shared his thoughts on Topuria's latest attempt at goading the world's top lightweights.

It is only natural that Topuria is determined to face either Makhachev or Oliveira. Makhachev, after all, is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Meanwhile, 'do Bronx' is the division's former champion and currently ranked #2 in the weight class.

After Topuria claimed that Makhachev and Oliveira are scared to fight him, Cormier said:

"Essentially, he's just saying that these guys are scared, that these are symptoms of fear. I mean, come on, man. You know, come on. Ilia Topuria is a cool guy, but I kind of disagree. I know for sure Islam Makhachev is not afraid of him. I'll tell you this as a person that's a friend of Islam, a person that's known Islam for years and years and years. He's not afraid of him, so while Ilia Topuria may strike some fear in most or some, Islam's not afraid of him."

In fact, Cormier disputes that any high-profile lightweight, not just the ones Topuria took aim at, have any fear of the Spanish star.

"Honestly, I'll be honest with you, neither is Justin Gaethje, neither is Charles Oliveira, neither is Dustin Poirier, or Michael Chandler. Those guys aren't afraid of each other. They're fighters. And when you're a fighter, fear is, kind of, the last thing that crosses your mind in regards to another fighter."

Check out Daniel Cormier's thoughts on Ilia Topuria's trash talk (2:29):

Topuria recentlty vacated his featherweight title, which will be made official once Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes fight for the vacant belt at UFC 314. He did so with a permanent return to lightweight in mind, but is struggling to find opponents.

Topuria may have to settle for a bout with Paddy Pimblett, a rival of his, especially if 'The Baddy' manages to overcome Michael Chandler, also at UFC 314.

Ilia Topuria called Islam Makhachev out after UFC 311

After Islam Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano with supreme ease at UFC 311 to defend his lightweight title for a record fourth time, Ilia Topuria issued a challenge to the Dagestani fighter on X. He wrote:

"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you. If I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easyy. See you soon."

It's a bold claim, and Topuria has been warned before against trash-talking Makhachev. However, he seems as determined to face him as ever.

