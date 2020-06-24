Daniel Cormier reveals his gameplan for UFC 252 fight against Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier will be challenging Stipe Miocic once again for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

DC and Miocic will square-off for the third time in history in the main event of UFC 252.

Daniel Cormier facing-off against Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier could possibly be on the verge of his final UFC fight, as he prepares for his trilogy clash against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252. In the build-up to the bout, DC spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and revealed a certain gameplan that he has in place for his upcoming fight against Miocic.

According to DC, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will look to emulate fellow Heavyweight fighter Curtis Blaydes, who over the past weekend defeated Alexander Volkov in a one-sided fight. The former dominated the Russian on the ground, thanks to his outstanding wrestling skills.

Daniel Cormier will look to take a page out of Curtis Blaydes' book for UFC 252 fight against Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier will finally collide with Stipe Miocic for the third time in the Octagon, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion prepares himself to regain the title that he lost at UFC 241.

Cormier and Miocic will headline UFC 252 and heading into the fight, the former revealed his gameplan is to be like Curtis Blaydes. Daniel Cormier stated he loves fighting at the UFC Apex and hopes that his opponent Miocic has his wrestling shoes on for the fight. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I love fighting at the APEX. That old leg is gonna be right in front of me to grab. I’ll be like Curtis Blaydes. If you want to see a 25-minute stand-up fight, that’s not what you’re getting. I hope Stipe has his wrestling shoes, because with the small cage, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, wrestling. It is what it is. Sorry.”

DC and Miocic first squared-off at UFC 226 in the main event of the show. And regardless of what the outcome is at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier is expected to retire from MMA after the PPV.

Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou is expected to get a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship once all this is said and done. And, with Curtis Blaydes also defeating Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 3, over the past weekend, 'Razor' is also expected to get a crack at the belt, in the near future.