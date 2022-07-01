Daniel Cormier reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks of Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has won his last three fights and is about to face off against his first top-10 opponent in Pedro Munhoz. A run like this sure attracts attention and praise, but none higher than a couple of Hall of Famers praising your game.

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. Speaking to Ryan Clark of ESPN after the ceremony, Cormier recounted his discussions backstage with his longtime friend and training partner.

The two discussed Sean O'Malley and his upcoming fight, and this is what 'DC' revealed Nurmagomedov had to say about O'Malley:

"He's really good. I think people don't take him as seriously because of the hair. But he's a tremendous striker, and he is a really good jiu-jitsu guy. What we haven't seen tested is the wrestling in between."

For a man as experienced as Khabib Nurmagomedov to approve of your skillset is a testament to your ability. Sean O'Malley will be looking to live up to the praise come Saturday against Pedro Munhoz in the main card opener.

Sean O'Malley's foray into ranked territory

His upcoming fight won't be easy for 'Sugar'. The sternest test of his MMA career will come against the most experienced 135lbs fighter in UFC history, as Munhoz is set to break Urijah Faber's record of 17 bantamweight bouts in the promotion.

Thirteenth and ninth in the bantamweight rankings, respectively, O'Malley and Munhoz are both looking to climb the ladder towards title contention. Daniel Cormier thinks Munhoz should be wary of his opponent:

"Pedro has now started to get hurt, he never used to get hurt before. If there's a guy at bantamweight that is going to put his lights out, it's this kid. Because Sean O'Malley possesses tremendous power in his hands and he will knock you out. If he does that again, he will light this place on fire and he will be off to the moon in terms of where he is gonna go in his career."

By the looks and sounds of it, 'DC' has all but pitched his tent in the 'Suga Show' camp.

Over to O'Malley now to come good on the expectations levied on him.

Check out Daniel Cormier's full interview with Ryan Clark below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far