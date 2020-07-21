Looking back at his epic rematch against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says he “fumbled” in the fight.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic fought for the first time in 2018 when Daniel Cormier won the fight by a stunning first-round knockout. Over a year later, the pair clashed inside the octagon again, as former champ Miocic looked to reclaim his lost throne. While Daniel Cormier started strong, Miocic unleashed a flurry of devastating body shots in the later rounds to win by a fourth-round TKO.

Daniel Cormier explains what led to his disappointing loss against Stipe Miocic in the rematch

Speaking to ESPN on Monday, Daniel Cormier admitted that he messed up in the rematch with Miocic. (transcript via MMA Fighting)

“I fumbled really bad last time. I was so distracted with everything going on in my life and I was so focused on coaching and all these other things that I kind of just fumbled. I fumbled bad and I wasn’t prepared as I needed to and I got tired. I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again”

Daniel Cormier went on to explain that overconfidence was a huge factor why he lost his 2019 rematch with Miocic. Cormier said that he got complacent in the second fight because he was dominant in the initial exchanges.

“I think that’s what happened to me. I was very comfortable because I felt like I was better—and I still do believe I’m better—but that was even almost like reaffirmed after the first round because I landed almost everything I threw. Even after the fight, I think I landed like 70 percent of my strikes. I barely ever missed so it was just a bad combination that got me beat. So I think about it constantly. It’s bad.”