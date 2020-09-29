Daniel Cormier reveals the one condition under which Conor McGregor could re-enter the title picture

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly reaching the final stages of his illustrious Mixed Martial Arts career. The Eagle, who is currently 28-0, will compete on two more occasions before eventually calling it a day. With his next fight set to take place against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov has hinted that he wants Georges St-Pierre as his final opponent and wants no part of a rematch against Conor McGregor.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-term training partner Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor is more than capable of re-entering the title picture but only after The Eagle announces his retirement from the sport.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the latest DC & Helwani Show, Daniel Cormier briefly discussed how Nurmagomedov's return could open the door to another title run for the former two-division UFC World Champion. Here is what Daniel Cormier had in say, quote via ESPN:

The quote caught the attention of UFC's newest signee Michael Chandler, who was quick to respond to the tweet by writing "Not so fast", as he cleared his intentions of challenging for the UFC Lightweight Championship during his time with his new promotion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight and what's in store for Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally be returning to the Octagon at UFC 254 when he defends his UFC Lightweight Championship against interim champ Justin Gaethje. The fight will be the final main event of UFC's second trip to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Interestingly enough, Michael Chandler will also be serving as the back-up fighter for both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, in case either pull-out of the title fight. As for Conor McGregor, the former UFC Lightweight Champion will be returning to the world of Boxing for a clash against Manny Pacquiao and it remains to be seen if there are any plans to bring the Irishman back into the MMA world. Especially after the recent sage between Conor McGregor and UFC President, Dana White.