Daniel Cormier reveals why he picked Charles Oliveira's UFC 262 post-fight celebration as his favorite of the year

Daniel Cormier has picked Charles Oliveira's UFC 262 post-fight celebration as his favorite for 2021. The former UFC heavyweight champion explained what really made it so special for 'Do Bronx' on a recent edition of DC & RC.

Here's what DC said:

"When Charles Oliveira won the belt and he jumped out of the cage and ran all around the octagon and he went found the family. Bro, they're so strict on you getting on top of the cage and getting over the cage. Oliveira won the belt in Houston RC. When Oliveira spent time in the United States, he spend it in Houston RC, so he was surrounded by people that he knew, people that he trained with before. So, it was the whole thing - Charles Oliveira jumping the cage, getting to celebrate with people in his adopted city was the one for me."

You can watch the full segment from DC & RC below:

Daniel Cormier on who might pose a problem for Charles Oliveira at lightweight

Daniel Cormier didn't just find Charles Olivera's UFC 262 post-fight celebration to be special. He also felt that the newly crowned champion proved himself to be the best fighter in the lightweight division right now.

Following Oliveira's sensational win over Dustin Poirier, Cormier claimed he wouldn't make the mistake of considering the Brazilian an underdog in any of his future bouts. However, DC believes that Justin Gaethje could pose a serious threat to Oliveria when the two square off in the future.

During an episode of ESPN's DC & RC Show, here's what Cormier said about a potential bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje:

"Justin Gaethje presents a lot of problems for him [Oliveira] because he's as tough and durable. But the reality is Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje - a lot of similarities - those guys went to war with each other very recently. So now I don't think we're seeing Charles Oliveira as the underdog anymore. I just don't know who's the favorite to beat him anymore. After watching him doing what he did, I don't know, for how good as he looked, I don't know how you choose against him. Now the one thing that could be a danger is that he does absorb a lot of damage. That's why he was hurt against Chandler and that's why he was hurt against Dustin. I don't know if you can take that damage early against a Justin Gaethje and live to talk about it."

You can watch the full episode of DC & RC below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham