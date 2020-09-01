Daniel Cormier reveals how Stipe Miocic could beat Francis Ngannou in a rematch

In the aftermath of Daniel Cormier's fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, the latter is expected to defend his UFC Heavyweight Title next against arguably the scariest fighter in the division in Francis Ngannou. Good news for Miocic though, the Ohio native has already beaten The Predator in the past and he did so quite convincingly.

While speaking on the recent edition of the DC & Helwani show, Daniel Cormier predicted the potential outcome of the rematch between Miocic and Ngannou. DC noted that, on this occasion, Francis Ngannou's power will be too much to contain for Stipe Miocic.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion said that he believes Francis Ngannou will be able to get the better of Stipe Miocic this time, however, the only way Miocic gets the job done over Ngannou once again is if the champion decides to take a long break from Octagon competition. Cormier added that Miocic did take a lot of punishment and damage during the three fights between them but if the champ refreshes his chin, he could get the better off Francis Ngannou once again.

Here is what Daniel Cormier predicted regarding a second fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou:

When could we expect to see Francis Ngannou challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Title?

Francis Ngannou is the rightful contender for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and despite Stipe Miocic claiming that he is not interested in a rematch against the former after dominating their initial bout in 2018, Dana White also seemed confident about the fact that The Predator is indeed in line for the next title shot.

The two heavyweights could possibly collide by the end of the year but that seems a bit unlikely, given Stipe Miocic just recently fought Daniel Cormier for the third time and closed a huge chapter in his career. Therefore, expect Miocic to defend his strap against Ngannou at some point in 2021.