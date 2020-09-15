Daniel Cormier reveals that he tested positive for COVID-19 in the lead-up to UFC 252

At UFC 252, Daniel Cormier came agonizingly close to winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship once again, in what was the final fight of his illustrious career.

However, in the lead-up to the fight, Cormier apparently had tested positive for COVID-19. While speaking to Yahoo Sports in a recent interview, DC revealed how a wearable fitness tracker helped him realize something was wrong in the lead-up to the fight.

Daniel Cormier reveals he suffered from COVID-19 in the lead-up to UFC 252

While he was speaking to Yahoo Sports, Daniel Cormier revealed that an Oura Ring helped him in realizing the fact that something was wrong in the lead-up to his trilogy against Stipe Miocic, as DC got a little tired and peaked while training for the fight.

"Things weren't exactly ... well, let me put it this way: I wasn't sick, but I got a little tired and peaked," Cormier said. "Monday comes, I go to practice and I spar and I worked out three times. I felt OK, but I was a little bit tired is, I guess, how I would put it. Now, let me go back for a second: The Wednesday prior, my readiness score [via the ring] was at 78, 79. The readiness score is what tells you how you are supposed to approach the day. When it's low, it's telling you to take a step back."- said, Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier further revealed how the ring helps one in identifying a readiness score and how it also helped the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in his training camp after he realized that there a change in his heart rate and also in his body temperature.

"I've been using it for months now because my body needs to know if I'm going in the right direction. ... On Monday night, Tuesday morning, I wasn't feeling so good. My resting heart rate had been 50 beats a minute. Now it was at 57. My body temperature had changed."- Daniel Cormier added.

In the aftermath of his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier went on to confirm that he indeed is done in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and won't be fighting under the UFC or any other promotion, for that matter, in the future.