Daniel Cormier's "most egregious" case of cheating exposed as Justin Gaethje airs dirty laundry ahead of UFC 313: "You did it twice in one day" 

Justin Gaethje recently exposed Daniel Cormier's unsportsmanlike antics on the golf course.

Ahead of his octagon return this weekend at UFC 313, Gaethje claimed that while golfing with Cormier, the latter's ball had an uncanny ability to roll from difficult spots into much better positions when the other players weren't looking. From rolling in the sand to miraculously moving a few feet closer to the hole, 'DC' allegedly had some dirty moves on the golf course that have nothing to do with his swing.

In a recent sit-down with Cormier, Gaethje said:

"You're going to cheat the course. The bad thing is, he cheats."

He added:

"Well, the most egregious act... Actually, he did it twice.When he's in the sand, up against the ledge, and then you see him, and then you look away, turn back... He's four feet away from the hole. And he's dumb enough to not have picked the ball up and placed it. He rolled it in the sand, so there was a line in the sand. You did it twice in one day!"

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (7:12):

Justin Gaethje comments on mindset ahead of nearly year-long hiatus

Justin Gaethje has previously claimed that he doesn't feel fear heading into the octagon. Coming off the most devastating knockout of his career against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April last year, 'The Highlight' has opened up about his mindset ahead of his rematch with Rafel Fiziev this weekend in Las Vegas.

He expects to experience the same lack of fear come fight night. However, having gone through losses and setbacks before, he identifies that his sense of real fear comes before the fight: that period of anticipation and waiting. Once inside the octagon, instinct kicks in.

In the same interview with Daniel Cormier, Gaethje was asked how he'll feel walking to the cage this time, especially considering he was put to sleep in his last outing. The former interim and BMF champion replied:

"I know for a fact that [no fear] will be the case. The worry comes before, you know? But ultimately, I think being reminded of how dangerous this is. I think being reminded puts you into a more primal state when the fight actually comes. It's going to be like those first couple of fights in your career, where you have no idea what to expect." [9:28]

