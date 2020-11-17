Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones ‘lost his mind’ about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT status

Jon Jones had been quite active on Twitter in the week Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and was ranked as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC.

The former light heavyweight champion started out with congratulating Khabib. However, over the next few days, he replied to a number of his followers' tweets, both in support of him and against, trying to establish that he was the real GOAT in UFC.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Speaking on MMA Junkie Radio, Jon Jones' former adversary Daniel Cormier talked about how 'Bones' could not accept losing the top spot to Khabib.

Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones kind of lost his mind over Khabib

The former two-division champion was talking about how it was okay for big names in the sport to accept that the conversation will not always be about themselves. Sometimes, some other guys will rise the ranks to the top, and they have to accept that and move on.

In either case, everything a fighter accomplishes stays behind - it does not go away because someone else is successful.

"You don't go away. Your legacy always stays behind, and I think that the guys that you talk about we need to really sometimes take a step to the side and understand that it can be about the other guy for about one night. It doesn't have to be about him the whole time..."

While talking about it, DC pointed out that one of the best examples of such behavior in recent times was from Jon Jones. The MMA GOAT conversation stirred up once again when Khabib made it to 29-0 and retired undefeated from the sport.

Advertisement

Being the light heavyweight champion for nearly a decade with a record of 21-1 in UFC, Jon Jones held the top spot in pound-for-pound ranking for quite some time. Daniel Cormier highlighted how Jon Jones "lost his mind" over losing that spotlight from over him to Khabib.

"I think the biggest case of that recently was when Khabib was 'the man' and Jones just kind of lost his mind like it wasn't about him so he lost his mind. It's okay! This guy just had such a great performance under the circumstances, lost his father, now everybody's like this guy is the best. That's okay! For years people have been saying you're the best, right? It should not offend you to the point that you feel like you have to go on this tangent to answer every single tweet sent to him. I just think sometimes you got to let go the ego and realize that 'read the room, pick your time, and do those things in those moments that are necessary..."

In support of DC's comments on Jones, here are some of Jon Jones' tweets following Khabib's fight at UFC 254, after which 'The Eagle' requested UFC to make him the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, feeling he deserved that position.

Advertisement

I’m just going to ask for the heavyweight championship belt and see if they give it to me. Since we can just ask for things now 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this is even a conversation is mine blowing to me. https://t.co/DiJQ4X5vjl — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I understand most people have never been number one in their community, state, let alone the world. My competitive nature won’t allow me to just stand by and see someone ask to be considered the best. I’ve sacrificed too much blood https://t.co/EmGRKpgmso — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I mean if I get out ranked by a man with only three title defenses, I don’t really know what to think anymore https://t.co/eQejGlRd1r — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Yet people want me to stay quiet and let him have his moment while I just sit back and watch my hard work get moved down the rankings. It’s not fair to my family, or the team of people who have sacrificed to get me this far https://t.co/0IeojszXvm — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Over 50% of my career have been title fights. LeBron James is allowed to win a game by one point but not Jon Jones. Man I have really spoiled you guys https://t.co/vz4lGh0ESJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020