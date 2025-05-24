  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones may be in trouble if he fights Tom Aspinall after long break

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones may be in trouble if he fights Tom Aspinall after long break

By Jake Foley
Modified May 24, 2025 16:01 GMT
Jon Jones
Daniel Cormier discussed an underrated narrative heading into a potential fight between Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall (right). [Image Courtesy: @JonnyBones and @TomAspinallOfficial on Instagram]

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones could struggle against Tom Aspinall after enduring an extended layoff.

Ad

Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

With no official date for a unification bout against interim title holder Aspinall, and considering the UFC's schedule has main events booked for several months, Jon Jones could be sidelined for over a year.

Jones has endured several extended layoffs throughout his fighting career due to suspensions and injuries. Yet, Daniel Cormier thinks this time could be different, which he explained on 'Good Guy / Bad Guy':

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You can't come back and take on younger, bigger athletes because [Jones] hasn't done that. He hasn't done that. When he took all that time off when him and I were fighting, he was the younger athlete, the bigger athlete. He was 28, I was 36 when we fought the first time... Remember he hit that lady with the car, and he was gone for a year. When he was gone for a year, he came back, he fought Ovince Saint Preux, he was still younger."
Ad

Cormier followed up by saying:

"Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200, and he tested positive for the steroids. Then he was gone another eighteen months. When he came back, Chael, he was still younger... Then he took two years off again and came back, and Stipe was 41. Chael, this would be the first time where he took off, came back, and fought a truly younger elite competitor... Because you're a 37-year-old man looking in the rearview window and seeing a 29-year-old kid, he's going, 'I don't know if I'm going to do this."
Ad

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments about Jon Jones below (4:25):

youtube-cover
Ad

Jon Jones mentions "many breaks" throughout his career while discussing potential return

Jon Jones has been active on social media over the last week, sending mixed signals to fans about his potential return. The UFC heavyweight champion has this to say when a fan claimed he's retired:

"I don’t know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life, I’m growing in different ways."
Ad

Tom Aspinall has fought in two fights over the past year and a half, both for the interim heavyweight title. The Englishman secured first-round knockout wins against Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, leaving no doubt about him being the number one contender for undisputed gold.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications