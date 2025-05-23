Could Jon Jones be considered the GOAT without fighting Tom Aspinall? A close look at the UFC icon's storied career

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is the fight that fans want to see. However, that fight seems to be in limbo. UFC CEO Dana White keeps saying that the fight is going to happen, but fans are running out of patience, considering there has been radio silence on any real update.

Jon Jones hasn’t stepped into the octagon since November 2024, when he made light work of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 with a dominant TKO finish. Since then? He’s flirted with retirement, brushed off any talk about his legacy, and left fans guessing if he’s already hung up the gloves for good.

When a fan accused him of ruining his legacy, Jones clapped back, stating: “Made millions, left the sport on his terms… Yeah, what a terrible legacy.”

Meanwhile, Aspinall, who's being positioned as the biggest threat to Jones’ dominance, is stuck waiting. But these pieces of the puzzle paint the bigger question: Will Jones be considered the GOAT if he doesn't fight Aspinall?

Jon Jones' legacy and status as one of the greatest of all time

No matter where you land on the Jon Jones debate, one fact stands out that his resume is very strong. Jones is the youngest champion in UFC history and a 16-time title fight winner.

He’s defeated legends like Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, and Alexander Gustafsson. He took over the light heavyweight division at a very young age and dominated the ranks with creativity, natural talent, and fight IQ.

After years of anticipation, he moved up to the heavyweight bracket and submitted Ciryl Gane before finishing Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden. On paper, his status as the GOAT is cemented, according to many, including UFC CEO Dana White.

But the question today isn’t about what Jones has done. It’s about what he refuses to do. Tom Aspinall is 31, in his prime, and perhaps the most dangerous challenge Jones has ever faced. The UK fighter is too slick for a heavyweight and packs a lot of power in his punches. Everything about him screams a real threat to Jones' legacy. And that, many believe, is why Jones won’t sign the contract.

While Jones claims that he has nothing to prove, walking away now, while the division, fans, and even fellow fighters cry out for one last validation, casts a shadow over his exit. Prominent analysts are calling it out, accusing the UFC of letting its greatest champion “hold the title hostage.”

Will Jon Jones be considered the GOAT without fighting Tom Aspinall

GOAT status in MMA has always been subjective. But Jones’ combination of title defenses, longevity, and elite-level opponents puts him in rare air. He ruled the light heavyweight division longer than most champions stay in the UFC. He moved up and won the heavyweight belt. He's done more than almost anyone ever has.

But the Aspinall case has created a new lens. For Jones to retire without facing him will always raise a “what if?” And in GOAT debates, “what ifs” matter.

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson summarised it the best that if Aspinall beats Jones, he becomes the biggest star in the world. But inversely, if Jones beats Aspinall, he potentially ends all debate with no asterik and no question marks.

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

