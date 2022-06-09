Daniel Cormier says it "makes no sense" that UFC is not using digital scales for weigh-ins

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier can't believe that the UFC aren't using digital scales already. The former multi-weight champion 'DC' stated that it "makes no sense" as to why fighters aren't stepping onto a scale with a digital screen.

Daniel Cormier has had his own controversial moments on the scale in the past. At UFC 210, Cormier had initially weighed in over the limit but returned to the scale with clothes removed and a towel in hand. Miraculously, the 43-year-old then weighed 205lbs. Cormier has repeatedly denied he held onto the towel to shave off the extra weight.

Speaking on the DC & RC show, Cormier was asked whether he agreed with Dustin Poirier's latest plea, which asked for the UFC to use digital scales. 'DC' agreed with Poirier, admitting it makes no sense that they aren't.

"This makes no sense that they're not using digital scales yet. That doctors scale can be messed with. One way or the other, you can either move it lighter or move it heavier. The doctor's scale is too inconsistent in that type of situation... It's not necessary in todays world. Get a digital scale."

Although there has been controversy surrounding the scales in the past, the UFC 274 weigh-ins have proved to be the most damning. Charles Oliveira missed weight ahead of his title defense.

Oliviera stepped onto the scale weighing 156lbs. After stripping off his gear and standing behind a towel himself, the Brazilian remained overweight by half a pound even after being given an extra hour.

'Do Bronx' became the first UFC champion to be stripped of their title for missing weight.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss digital scales in the UFC here:

Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson share stern words over controverial UFC 210 weigh-ins

Tony Ferguson and Daniel Cormier clashed on social media after 'El Cucuy' shared a video of Cormier from his UFC 210 weigh-in. The clip of Daniel Cormier appeared to show the 43-year-old holding onto a towel while on the scale.

'El Cucuy' argued that because Charles Olivieira was stripped due to missing weight, Cormier should have been too. 'DC' responded to it, saying:

"Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man, recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you're making me sad."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT -CSO- # CuttingWeight Feeling Great @espnmma How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ-CSO-# CuttingWeight Feeling Great How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma https://t.co/2WxzhYtjOT Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT… Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT…

The drama between the pair then escalated as Tony Ferguson accused the Hall of Famer of taking cocaine. Cormier, understandably confused, responded:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🖕 -CSO- # 🧼 @dc_mma Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good LookYou Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead-CSO-# 🧼 @dc_mma Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good Look 👀 You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🍮 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🧼 https://t.co/iAxyYtuThI Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me. twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT… Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me. twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT…

Despite the UFC making many advancements within the sport as it continues to grow, there has been no word about updating the scales. Fans, for now, will have to hope incidents like Charles Oliveira's title stripping are few and far between.

