Fans go on commenting spree as Daniel Cormier seemingly denies using towel to make weight in infamous weigh-in

Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson have been involved in back and forth Twitter spat, with 'DC' coming out on top through most of the exchanges. However, a recent claim from Cormier that he didn't cheat to make weight at UFC 210 by holding onto a towel turned fans against him.

Charles Oliveira is the first UFC champion to be stripped of his title after missing weight. However, other champs have come close. Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed on the verge of missing weight at UFC 254 before the official quickly racked the scale back and declared 'The Eagle' was 155 pounds. Daniel Cormier literally took matters into his own hands at UFC 210 by holding onto a modesty towel just enough to shave a pound and a half off his official weigh-in.

Tony Ferguson brought the moment up after Cormier criticized Oliveira for missing weight. Fans backed 'El Cucuy' up which led to Cormier writing:

"You really think I grabbed that towel?"

That led to an avalanche of people saying 'Yes, you did.'

Boogerbeard @Boogerbeard1 @dc_mma I used to think you didn't grab the towel, and then I watched it with my eyes and I was like "oh he grabbed that there towel." @dc_mma I used to think you didn't grab the towel, and then I watched it with my eyes and I was like "oh he grabbed that there towel."

DerrickTheAllAmericanLewis @DerrickWrestles @dc_mma DC you grabbed the towel. You can literally see it and how else do you explain dropping almost 2lbs in 30 secs when the towel comes out? @dc_mma DC you grabbed the towel. You can literally see it and how else do you explain dropping almost 2lbs in 30 secs when the towel comes out? 😭

IlikeIcecreamCake @IIcecreamCake22 @beatthesteam



DC after grabbing the towel: you think I grabbed the towel? @dc_mma Charles after missing weight: God intended this.DC after grabbing the towel: you think I grabbed the towel? @beatthesteam @dc_mma Charles after missing weight: God intended this.DC after grabbing the towel: you think I grabbed the towel?

Daniel Cormier has admitted he grabbed the towel during the UFC 210 weigh-ins

Daniel Cormier has a history of going back and forth on the events of the UFC 210 weigh-ins from April 2017. During many interactions he will outright deny he put his hands on a towel to affect the scale. However, there have been times where 'DC' has admitted he leaned on the towel to make weight.

The most recent example of this was on a DC Check-In video leading up to UFC 273. Cormier said:

"Obviously you remember how I ... uh ... made the weight for the 'Rumble' fight, you know what I'm saying? You remember how I got it done over there. Remember I'm up there making sure I don't put too much pressure down on it, so I don't go down too low!"

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss holding the towel to make weight for UFC 210 below:

For more information on how the 'towel trick' works when it comes to making weight, 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung made a video showing exactly how it works.

Following the incident at UFC 210, commissions began taking extra precautions to avoid similar situations. Modesty towels have been replaced at UFC events with a large black curtain cube, and fighters are asked to raise their hands above the curtains to make certain they aren't touching anything.

