"You remember how I made the weight in the 'Rumble' fight?" - Daniel Cormier brags about time he used the towel trick to make weight

Daniel Cormier has finally admitted to intentionally holding the towel to make weight for his UFC 210 fight against Anthony Johnson back in 2017.

Cormier's comments came while talking to Aljamain Sterling, who is set to rematch Petr Yan at UFC 273 for the undisputed bantamweight belt. Sterling was explaining that his performance was hindered in the first Yan fight by a bad weight cut, and Cormier mentioned UFC 210 as a time that happened to him as well.

In the latest episode of The DC Check-In, Cormier said:

"It happened to me in the 'Rumble' fight in Buffalo. At the end of the first round he threw me down and I got up and I was like 'Oh my God my legs don't work.' It just feels like they don't work when you don't recover from the weight cut."

Then Cormier said:

"Obviously you remember how I ... uh ... made the weight for the 'Rumble' fight, you know what I'm saying? You remember how I got it done over there. Remember I'm up there making sure I don't put too much pressure down on it, so I don't go down too low! But it's real, when you have a bad weight cut, it don't come back."

Cormier initially weighed 206.2 without clothes on his first attempt to weigh in at UFC 210. When he tried again he put his hands on the modesty towels held in front of him. This time he weighed 205 pounds.

Daniel Cormier has insisted for years that it was the commission scale that was wrong the first time he weighed in.

Daniel Cormier isn't a fan of the 'bromance' between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till

Daniel Cormier is a well-respected leader and friend to many of his teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy. Videos of Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov joking around inside and outside of the gym humanized the Dagestani champ in the eyes of many fans.

That's why Cormier thinks similar videos featuring Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till are a mistake.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Cormier said:

"I think he should spend as little time in front of the public, and showing who he is, pulling the curtain back. I would pull the curtain back as little as I could if I’m Khamzat. Just because the mystery is good for him.”

On another episode of The DC Check-In, Chimaev dismissed Daniel Cormier's concerns. He replied:

"You and Khabib doing same s**t in the gym. What you can say about that? You need the friends as well brother, you can't be alone. You need somebody to defend your back."

