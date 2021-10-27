Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously roasts Daniel Cormier during his appearance on the DC & RC show

It is widely known that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier have a history of companionship.

In a recent appearance on the DC & RC show, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen poking fun at his former American Kickboxing Academy team captain.

'The Eagle' first spoke about how he was training every day, but not sparring. He then humorously claimed that he was doing so because didn't want to be like 'DC' when old.

"I train everyday, I don't spar. I'm gonna be honest, because I'm business guy, I need brain, DC you know what I'm talking about? I told them, 'without sparring, I can do anything with your guys. Like pull-ups, running, grappling, sprints, lifting, whatever!' But I said, 'No, I don't wanna become like DC when I'm 40 years old. I wanna be more fresh.'"

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov were long-time training partners at AKA in California. When the Russian was competing in the UFC, both fighters were often seen in videos poking fun at each other in the gym.

Nurmagomedov recalled the duo's training days together and stated that Daniel Cormier lacked punctuality. The former lightweight champion revealed Cormier was often late for training.

"It's been almost like 10 years since we were training together and he was captain of American Kickboxing Academy. But every single day, this guy [was] late... he's 40 years old and he can't control his wi-fi or something like this, where's his brain?... I don't have time for this guy, this guy is late today too!"

Daniel Cormier calmed Khabib Nurmagomedov after his UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their fight at UFC 229 in 2018.

After securing the win, 'The Eagle' jumped over the cage and ignited a brawl with McGregor's team members. Fortunately, Daniel Cormier was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena and successfully calmed down an enraged Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight.

