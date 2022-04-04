"Don't go out with me with these shoes, brother" - Watch Khamzat Chimaev make fun of Darren Till's "pearly pink" trainers

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev's friendship has taken the MMA world by storm. There seems to be great content whenever the two are in the same room. The duo went on a recent shopping trip and decided to check out some sneakers.

In a video of the same, Darren Till decided to put on ‘pearly pink’ trainers and walk around wearing them. His friend and sparring partner clearly didn't seem to approve of his choice of footwear. 'Borz' hilariously said that he doesn’t want Till to wear the shoes when the two of them are seen together.

"Don't go out with me with these shoes, brother," said Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Chimaev make fun of Till’s trainers below:

The relationship between the two fighters began in 2021 when Darren Till joined Khamzat Chmaev’s Instagram live session and challenged him to a fight. The Chechen fighter agreed, and both agreed to fight in August of that year.

Watch Till joining Chimaev’s Instagram live session below:

However, things took an unexpected turn when Till joined Chimaev to train together at the Sweden-based Allstar gym. The Brit also invited Khamzat Chimaev to train with him in the U.K. The duo started spending more time together, which led to their collective affiliation with Blockasset. The company made a small series based around both fighters training and spending free time together called Smesh Bros.

Check out the latest episode below:

Darren Till helps Khamzat Chimaev in latest fight preparations

'The Killa Gorilla' decided to help 'Borz' prepare for his upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The undefeated Chechen-origin fighter will be looking to extend his winning streak to eleven wins in a row. What’s more impressive is that none of his fights have gone the total distance. Chimaev managed to defeat all of his opponents within the time limit.

In the final week before the fight, Till has been supporting Chimaev with the weight cut and all his preparations for the upcoming fight in Jacksonville on April 9. The Englishman will also be in the Swede's corner during the fight.

Watch some highlights of their activities below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari