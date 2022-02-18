"Come on, fat boy" - Khamzat Chimaev motivates Darren Till as the duo train together in Sweden

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have been training together at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden. Chimaev, a longtime member of the world-renowned Swedish gym, had previously invited ‘The Gorilla’ to train with him.

Late last year, Darren Till expressed an interest in training with ‘Borz’ at the Allstars gym. Alternatively, he proposed that Khamzat Chimaev could come over to the UK and train at his gym. Chimaev has competed at both welterweight and middleweight in the UFC, akin to Till.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @Blockassetco) Big Dar @darrentill2 is at All-Stars in Sweden training with Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson and others. Gwan Dar ( Big Dar @darrentill2 is at All-Stars in Sweden training with Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson and others. Gwan Dar (🎥 @Blockassetco) https://t.co/w6wmCRy7pC

During their training session at the Allstars gym, Chimaev addressed Till and jestingly stated, “Come on, fat boy.” Till responded with a smile. The UK MMA stalwart joked about himself and said, “Let’s go, fat boy.”

Watch Chimaev and Till’s intense training session in the video below:

Chimaev and Till also challenged one another to a fight in the past before eventually agreeing to train together. Presently, it’s unclear whether Till plans to train at the Allstars gym on a full-time basis or return to the UK.

Till’s last fight was a third-round submission loss against Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in September 2021. ‘The Gorilla’ reportedly headed into the fight with lingering knee injury issues. He also seemed to have gained weight in the aftermath of that fight.

Darren Till on training with Khamzat Chimaev and his rumored fight against Gilbert Burns

For the past several months, Khamzat Chimaev has been rumored to be fighting Gilbert Burns next. Speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast last year, Darren Till addressed this matchup as well as his desire to train with Chimaev. Till said:

"I would actually want to get out there and do some training with him or him come to me. I think he's a legitimate contender. But Gilbert Burns is a monster. That's a good fight. That's a very good fight." Till added, "This is what I hate a lot of people for saying, 'Oh, well, he only fought this guy, this guy.' What do you want us to do? Do you want us to put Khamzat straight in with the top guys? People have to grow and people have to learn. That's just the way it is."

Watch Till speak about the possible Burns vs. Chimaev fight below:

Till’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Chimaev is rumored to be fighting Burns in a pivotal welterweight matchup at UFC 273 on April 9th. It’s believed that a win over Burns could catapult ‘Borz’ into a UFC welterweight title fight later this year.

