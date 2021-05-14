Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev express an interest in fighting each other through Instagram Live

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev agreed to face each other in a fight in a recent live session on Instagram. The Brit joined Chimaev's IG live and asked 'The Wolf' about his Ramadan experience this year. Chimaev even jokingly pulled out a knife during the live session.

Till would eventually go on to challenge Chimaev to a fight, stating that he would like to share the Octagon with the Chechen fighter. The latter responded by stating that the two men could fight in August as Chimaev will be fit and ready to compete by then.

However, Darren Till reminded Chimaev that he will have to get past Neil Magny first in the welterweight division. 'The Wolf' stated that a fight against 'The Haitian Sensation' would be easy money for him.

"Magny is bulls**t brother, he's too small for me. Easy fight, easy money, brother. He said he gonna slap me, I'm gonna show how Chechen slap," Chimaeve told Till.

Chimaev then asked Darren Till to name the date for a potential fight between them. The Liverpudlian responded by stating that he would face Chimaev someday and was confident about his chances of beating the undefeated fighter.

Check out the interaction between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till below:

"I can smash you easy!"@DarrenTill2 and @KChimaev discuss a potential future fight on Instagram 😅 pic.twitter.com/e1EzhsJiXl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2021

Chimaev has been out of competition after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Due to long-lasting complications from the virus, Chimaev has struggled to train properly and had to pull out from his scheduled fight against Leon Edwards.

Darren Till is currently scheduled to fight Derek Brunson on August 14 in a UFC headliner bout. 'The Gorilla' has been going back-and-forth with Brunson on social media for a while and recent reports have suggested that the two men will indeed square off later in the year.

However, the UFC are yet to make an official announcement regarding the fight. With Till expected to fight the Brunson, who ranked above him at middleweight, there is practically no chance of him fighting Chimaev in August.