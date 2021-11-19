"Khamzat is the real deal" - Darren Till wants to train with Khamzat Chimaev, believes Burns vs. Chimaev is a 'very good fight'

Khamzat Chimaev has emerged as one of the most magnetic, exciting and intimidating prospects in the UFC. Just four fights into his UFC career, the Chechen fighter is already being touted as a threat to welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. While some appear to have dismissed his exploits so far, Darren Till is very much on-board the hype train.

A fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is being tabled for discussion, and Darren Till could not be more excited. Moreover, Till would like to test his mettle by training with him as well.

'Borz' has managed to find himself on the receiving end of a lot of plaudits from tenured fighters in the promotion for his in-octagon exploits, including Darren Till. While in conversation with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Darren Till offered his two cents on all that Khamzat Chimaev has achieved. The Englishman had this to say:

"Khamzat is the real deal. He's very good. Is he as good as he thinks or as people say? I don't know. Is he going to be a world beater? I don't know. Like I would actually want to get out there and do some training with him or him come to me. I think he's a legitimate contender. But Gilbert Burns is a monster. That's a good fight. That's a very good fight."

Darren Till slams those criticizing Khamzat Chimaev's quality of opposition so far

Although Khamzat Chimaev has put forth commendable performances in the octagon, a number of fans, pundits and fighters are unwilling to recognize him as a legitimate contender. Citing the low quality of his opponents, Chimaev's detractors find ways to discredit him as a genuine threat.

Darren Till, however, asserted the exact opposite. Defending Chimaev from this continuous onslaught, Till harked back to his time in Brazil and drew parallels between his journey and that of Chimaev.

"This is what I hate a lot of people for saying, 'Oh, well, he only fought this guy, this guy.' What do you want us to do? Do you want us to put Khamzat straight in with the top guys? People have to grow and people have to learn. That's just the way it is."

Regardless of what Till has to say, naysayers will always pick at Khamzat Chimaev's accomplishments inside the octagon. However, should he overcome the challenge presented by Gilbert Burns, he could vindicate himself in their eyes, once and for all.

