Daniel Cormier warns Tony Ferguson after he allegedly insinuated 'DC' is on cocaine, 'El Cucuy' responds

Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson have been going back-and-forth on Twitter, after 'El Cucuy' seemingly accused the former two-division UFC champion of consuming cocaine. Ferguson initially jibed at Cormier by sharing a clip of the controversial weigh-in from UFC 210 when then-champion 'DC' rematched Anthony Johnson for the UFC light heavyweight title.
The weigh-ins were marred by controversy after Cormier, who initially weighed in at 1.2 lbs above the maximum limit, appeared to use the support of a towel to make weight. Ferguson's jibe drew a response from Cormier, who asked the 38-year-old to recover and "spend some time with the family" instead of poking fun at him.
Ferguson then seemingly went on to claim that Cormier used cocaine. In response, Cormier seemed quite confused by the sudden animosity and requested 'El Cucuy' to stop bothering him and take it up with Michael Chandler instead.
Check out the tweet below:
A fan then claimed that Ferguson's comments accusing Cormier of consuming cocaine are defamatory in nature and could lead to the former interim lightweight champion getting sued. The 43-year-old doubled down on the same, seemingly warning Ferguson to choose his words carefully.
Ferguson claimed that he's fully aware of the implications, if any, of his comments and is well prepared to handle any situation with regard to the same.
Tony Ferguson suspended for 60 days after devastating KO loss at UFC 274
Tony Ferguson has been handed a 60-day medical suspension by the Arizona Boxing and MMA commission following his devastating knockout defeat against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.
In the second round of their fight, a vicious front kick by Chandler knocked the 38-year-old out cold for the first time ever inside the octagon. 'El Cucuy' was transported to a nearby hospital for a CT scan after the fight. Thankfully, all the reports were negative and he didn't suffer any serious damage. Additionally, his opponent Michael Chandler has also been issued a 30-day suspension on account of the injuries he has suffered in the same bout.
The loss to Chandler was Tony Ferguson's fourth on the trot. He's previously suffered defeats in one-sided fights against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush respectively. The last time Ferguson won a fight inside the octagon was back in 2019 against Donald Cerrone.
At 38 years of age, 'El Cucuy' isn't getting any younger and time seems to be running out for the man who was once regarded as one of the most feared fighters in the lightweight division.