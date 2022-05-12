Daniel Cormier warns Tony Ferguson after he allegedly insinuated 'DC' is on cocaine, 'El Cucuy' responds

Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson have been going back-and-forth on Twitter, after 'El Cucuy' seemingly accused the former two-division UFC champion of consuming cocaine. Ferguson initially jibed at Cormier by sharing a clip of the controversial weigh-in from UFC 210 when then-champion 'DC' rematched Anthony Johnson for the UFC light heavyweight title.

The weigh-ins were marred by controversy after Cormier, who initially weighed in at 1.2 lbs above the maximum limit, appeared to use the support of a towel to make weight. Ferguson's jibe drew a response from Cormier, who asked the 38-year-old to recover and "spend some time with the family" instead of poking fun at him.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT -CSO- # CuttingWeight Feeling Great @espnmma How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ-CSO-# CuttingWeight Feeling Great How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma https://t.co/2WxzhYtjOT Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. twitter.com/tonyfergusonxt… Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. twitter.com/tonyfergusonxt…

Ferguson then seemingly went on to claim that Cormier used cocaine. In response, Cormier seemed quite confused by the sudden animosity and requested 'El Cucuy' to stop bothering him and take it up with Michael Chandler instead.

Check out the tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🖕 -CSO- # 🧼 @dc_mma Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good LookYou Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead-CSO-# 🧼 @dc_mma Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good Look 👀 You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🍮 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🧼 https://t.co/iAxyYtuThI Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me. twitter.com/tonyfergusonxt… Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me. twitter.com/tonyfergusonxt…

A fan then claimed that Ferguson's comments accusing Cormier of consuming cocaine are defamatory in nature and could lead to the former interim lightweight champion getting sued. The 43-year-old doubled down on the same, seemingly warning Ferguson to choose his words carefully.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma P Kit @pkitzke Ferguson is insinuating that @dc_mma is on cocaine? Statements like that can be libelous and expose Ferguson to much more than just criticism. Trash talk is one thing but defamatory statements are another. Probably no damages b/c DC is a stand up guy but sure seems odd. Ferguson is insinuating that @dc_mma is on cocaine? Statements like that can be libelous and expose Ferguson to much more than just criticism. Trash talk is one thing but defamatory statements are another. Probably no damages b/c DC is a stand up guy but sure seems odd. @TonyFergusonXT be careful twitter.com/pkitzke/status… @TonyFergusonXT be careful twitter.com/pkitzke/status…

Ferguson claimed that he's fully aware of the implications, if any, of his comments and is well prepared to handle any situation with regard to the same.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Q The Drums 🪘-CSO- # @dc_mma We Don’t Take That Lightly Buddy Do We CrewQ The Drums 🪘-CSO- @dc_mma We Don’t Take That Lightly Buddy Do We Crew🍃 Q The Drums 🪘-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🍮 https://t.co/iFseVk6F7q

Tony Ferguson suspended for 60 days after devastating KO loss at UFC 274

Tony Ferguson has been handed a 60-day medical suspension by the Arizona Boxing and MMA commission following his devastating knockout defeat against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

In the second round of their fight, a vicious front kick by Chandler knocked the 38-year-old out cold for the first time ever inside the octagon. 'El Cucuy' was transported to a nearby hospital for a CT scan after the fight. Thankfully, all the reports were negative and he didn't suffer any serious damage. Additionally, his opponent Michael Chandler has also been issued a 30-day suspension on account of the injuries he has suffered in the same bout.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson gets 60 days for brutal knockout loss mmafighting.com/2022/5/11/2306… UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson gets 60 days for brutal knockout loss mmafighting.com/2022/5/11/2306… https://t.co/bZ1SgUkxug

The loss to Chandler was Tony Ferguson's fourth on the trot. He's previously suffered defeats in one-sided fights against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush respectively. The last time Ferguson won a fight inside the octagon was back in 2019 against Donald Cerrone.

At 38 years of age, 'El Cucuy' isn't getting any younger and time seems to be running out for the man who was once regarded as one of the most feared fighters in the lightweight division.

Edited by Allan Mathew