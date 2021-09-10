"I don't care how old he is" - Daniel Cormier says he can't see Evander Holyfield losing to Vitor Belfort, despite worrying workout video

Daniel Cormier recently offered his two cents on Evander Holyfield's open workout footage that has caused a stir amongst fight fans.

"Ariel, I don’t care how bad he looks on the mitts or how old he is. I can’t see a world where this dude @holyfield loses a straight boxing match to Vitor. You’re tripping Helwani @arielhelwani," wrote Daniel Cormier.

The video prompted fans to express their distress on social media. However, DC still believes Evander Holyfield will walk away from this fight with a win.

In a recent post on Twitter, Daniel Cormier stormed to Evander Holyfield's defense and declared that Ariel Helwani and the fans' concerns were misplaced.

Should we be worried about Evander Holyfield?

To say that Evander Holyfield is looking his age would be an understatement. Holyfield's prime is a distant dream at this point as he inches closer to his 59th birthday.

Years of experience in the sport and muscle memory may help Holyfield walk out of the squared circle with his wits still about him. One can only hope the performance he puts in against Vitor Belfort is better than his showing on the pads.

History has recorded numerous fighters picking fights in their dotage or past their prime and suffering the consequences. Perhaps one of the most significant examples was Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes. The contest saw a prime Holmes take on what seemed like the shadow of the once-great Muhammad Ali.

It would be unfair to draw comparisons between Belfort and Holmes. Vitor may well be past his prime at the age of 44. However, he remains a massive threat to Evander Holyfield. Only time will tell if 'The Real Deal' can emerge victorious.

