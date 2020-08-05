Daniel Cormier will be competing in his final fight in August, a trilogy clash against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252.

In the lead-up to the fight, DC took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message for his long-term American Kickboxing Academy stablemates and former UFC Champions, Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez.

You’re absolutely right buddy, I got tired. My cardio failed me in that fight. It will not happen again. https://t.co/pvTXhmEn9U — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 4, 2020

Cormier noted in his post that he, Velasquez, and Rockhold have had each other's back and DC considers himself lucky to have the former UFC Champions around him. Daniel Cormier further wrote that he couldn't have shaped up his career without Rockhold and Velasquez, and ended his message by stating that the three of them are the kings of American Kickboxing Academy.

Here is Daniel Cormier's message for Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez:

We’ve always had each other’s back, I’m so lucky to have these guys in my career and in my life. I couldn’t have done this career without you two fellas. We’re the 3 kings of @AKA_HQ and we went to the moon! I’m so lucky to have my brothers @cainmma @LukeRockhold #andnewagain pic.twitter.com/hZhSOycxFe — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 4, 2020

Daniel Cormier's next UFC fight

Daniel Cormier will be returning to the Octagon on the 16th of August for his third fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic. The two men have previously collided on two different occasions and the current score stands at 1-1.

This fight will also be Daniel Cormier's final fight and regardless of the result, DC is expected to call it a day from the game of Mixed Martial Arts. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has competed in some of the best fights in the Octagon against the likes of Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, and Stipe Miocic, as well.

At UFC 226, DC had beaten Miocic to win the UFC Heavyweight Title in the first place and the victory also marked the former's one and only reign as UFC Double Champion. Cormier eventually lost the Heavyweight strap back to the former champ at UFC 241, but DC will be aiming for a win in what will be his final fight.