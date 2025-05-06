Daniel Cormier shares advice for Belal Muhammad ahead of Jack Della Maddalena clash: "He's got to keep Jack guessing"

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently shared his perspective on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad's upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Since dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to become the new kingpin of the division, 'Remember The Name' walks into the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to make his first title defense against the No.5 ranked Della Maddalena.

Former double champ 'DC' shares his expertise on what Muhammad could do to win his fight at UFC 315. Cormier believes that the Chicago native must replicate his performance against 'Rocky' for his upcoming fight to secure the victory. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he had this to say:

"If Belal Muhammad is going to be successful in his first title defense, he has to look and fight in the same way that he fought Leon Edwards. He's got to have a lot of pressure, he's got to secure takedowns and he has got to keep Jack guessing. Because, if Jack Della Maddalena is able to stand and strike with him, Belal is going to be out of his element."

He continued:

"But when he mixes everything together, the wrestling, the takedowns, the striking, he can fight anyone. So Belal Muhammad has to be that full mixed martial artist and the pressure has got to be very present. From the start of the fight, he's gotta mix the takedowns, and use those takedowns to keep jack off pace."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (8:40):

Belal Muhammad compares himself to Canelo Alvarez ahead of UFC 315

Although Belal Muhammad's style involves high-volume striking, Remember The Name's proficiency lies in his wrestling background. On The Coach And The Casual podcast, the welterweight champion urged fans to tune in at UFC 315, as he looks to show his boxing skills against Jack Della Maddalena.

Comparing his boxing to Canelo Alvarez, Muhammad said this:

"I'm gonna outbox Jack. I'm not gonna shoot one takedown. I'm gonna show him the meaning of Canelo [Alvarez] hands. I'm gonna show the UFC fighters, the fans, that I'm the best boxer in the UFC. The best boxer in the welterweight division. Trust me, you guys wanna tune in, don't miss it."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (43:12):

