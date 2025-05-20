Daniel Cormier shares detailed breakdown of potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Daniel Cormier recently broke down Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev and addressed the risks both fighters could face in their welterweight title fight.
After dethroning Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Della Maddalena is eyeing Makhachev for his first title defense bout. The Dagestani vacated his 155-pound belt in the pursuit of achieving double-champion status.
Previewing the fight in an interview with Red Corner MMA, 'DC' said this:
"I think Islam and Jack Della Maddalena is a great fight. Della Maddalena surprised me in his fight with Belal Muhammad, like, he just showed that he's much better than people gave him credit for, so well-rounded, so skilled. Makhachev, though, bigger, will have an ability to not be cutting all the weight. He'll be more full, he'll be more fresh, I'm interested."
He added:
"I think it'll come down to the wrestling of Islam versus Jack's takedown defense, and how stingy is he gonna be able to be with Islam. Because when Islam can take guys down early, they really struggle. The only time a fight looks competitive is when they can defend takedowns, and he spends large amounts of time on his feet, which he does really well too."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:
Ian Machado Garry responds to Jack Della Maddalena's coach criticizing him
UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry recently fired back at Jack Della Maddalena's coach, Ben Vickers. The Aussie coach had previously criticized the Irishman for his inability to get a finish in fights and his antics ahead of UFC 315.
In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Future' was asked about Vickers' comments, he said:
"In his last four fights, Jack has had one finish. He got beat up pretty bad. I've seen his face. He looked pretty bad, right? I think we can both agree with that, right? So, Belal [Muhammad] ain't nothing compared to me on the feet, but he looked rough when he was in your studio, right?"
He continued:
"I'll bend his nose backwards the way it should be, right? His coach should stay out of this, right? I'm flying around the world ready to fight. And if I'm needed, I'll show up and I'll do what I need to do to fight and if he's the champion, I'll take the belt from his hands."
Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below: