Jack Della Maddalena addresses Ian Machado Garry's recent M&Ms gag: "I don't think that's actually Ian's son"

Jack Della Maddalena was in rare form at the UFC 315 pre-fight press conference, when asked about Ian Machado Garry's decision to leave M&Ms around, in a gag involving the Irishman's son, to tease the Australian fighter during his weight cut. In response, Della Maddalena unleashed his trash talk.
It was an uncharacteristic moment, as Della Maddalena isn't one to speak ill of other fighters. His jab at 'The Future' went largely unnoticed by fans in attendance. Perhaps it was his casual delivery, but when asked by a media member for his thoughts on Garry's prank, Della Maddalena said:
"I don't think that's actually Ian's son, but I don't like M&Ms."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:
Garry is the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event, with Della Maddalena being half of the headline bout. The other half is reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who defends his title for the first time against the Australian.
It also marks the very first instance of Della Maddalena fighting for UFC gold, who is on a 17-fight win streak, with seven of those wins coming under the UFC banner.
Meanwhile, Garry recently bounced back from his first loss, which was a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. He did so by beating Carlos Prates on short notice at UFC Kansas City. While 'The Future' controlled most of the bout with his striking, he ultimately tired and found himself in a precarious situation late into the fight. Fortunately for him, he survived to win via unanimous decision against 'The Nightmare.'
Jack Della Maddalena wasn't Belal Muhammad's original opponent
UFC 315 is a major opportunity for Jack Della Maddalena. This, however, isn't just because he's been given a welterweight title shot. It's largely because he wasn't a part of the promotion's initial plans for the pay-per-view. Shavkat Rakhmonov was meant to fight Belal Muhammad.
Unfortunately, injuries forced the unbeaten Kazakh to pull out of the bout, after which Della Maddalena was chosen to fight 'Remember the Name.'