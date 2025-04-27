Belal Muhammad and the MMA community react as Carlos Prates fails to finish Ian Garry despite badly rocking the Irishman: "WHAT A FUC*ING IDIOT" 

Carlos Prates appeared to be a few strikes away from finishing Ian Machado Garry in the final round of their main event clash at UFC Kansas City on April 26. The Irishman dominated large portions of the bout, but was hurt during the final stanza as the Brazilian began finding his target with more regularity.
However, Prates struggled to find the finishing blow as he had his opponent laying on his back with one minute left in the fight. Commentators noted that 'The Nightmare' needed to begin throwing ground-and-pound strikes, a sentiment shared by MMA fighters and fans, who took to the internet to slam the welterweight contender following the bout for his decision making.
Footage from the final minute of Round 5 was uploaded to X by @UFC_CA, with the caption:
"CHAOS IN ROUND FIVE! How are your scorecards looking?"
Current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his reaction to the result and stated that Garry's fight IQ was the differential on the night, writing:
"Told you Garry's IQ was gonna win this"
Fans were left dismayed that he could not find a finish against such a vulnerable opponent and took to X to share their frustrations. @Dammsame wrote:
"Prates had Ian Garry out and didn’t throw ANY ground and pound, WHAT A FUC*ING IDIOT."
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo also took to X and shared his disbelief at how Prates did not secure a TKO win, writing:
"I can’t believe Prates didn’t finish Ian Garry in the last minute!!! Unbelievable."
Other fans wrote:
"Yeah the gambling investigators need to look into this one"
"I was literally screaming please hit him lol. Had Garry face down and didn't throw hammerfists."
"OMFG he was like two hammerfists away from a stoppage"
"Carlos Prates has negative fight IQ, why the hell didn't he ground and pound?"
