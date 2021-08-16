Daniel Cormier shares heartfelt message for his kids on 1-year anniversary of his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

The 42-year-old retired from the sport of MMA after his UFC 252 fight on August 15th, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a UFC heavyweight title fight and trilogy matchup against Stipe Miocic.

Cormier was beaten via unanimous decision and lost the trilogy 1-2 to Miocic.

Today, on the one-year anniversary of his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier posted a heartwarming photograph of himself and his children.

Cormier won his first fight against Miocic via first-round KO at UFC 226 in July 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their rematch took place at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California, in August 2019. Cormier lost the fight via fourth-round TKO.

As per Daniel Cormier, the photograph is from the aftermath of his loss in Anaheim, California. He tweeted the photo with the following statement:

“The strenght of kids is truly amazing! This was after I lost to Stipe in Anaheim, my kids watched me charge out ahead to see me ultimately fall short. Every time I lost I was a mess, but for as sad as they were they tried to make Dad feel better. My Dan and Keke! #FOE #prouddad”

Daniel Cormier retired in 2020, but the heavyweight division is as exciting as ever

Daniel Cormier currently works as a UFC analyst and commentator

Daniel Cormier retired in August 2020. Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic lost the title in his very next fight to old foe Francis Ngannou.

He’d beaten Ngannou and defended the title via unanimous decision at UFC 220 in January 2018. Their rematch took place at UFC 260, with the title on the line once again.

‘The Predator’ avenged his loss by securing a thunderous second-round KO win over Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

The UFC subsequently wanted Ngannou to defend his title in August 2021, but he’d been planning to return no sooner than September. As a result, they booked an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265.

This fight transpired on August 7th, 2021, and saw Gane beat Lewis and win the title via third-round TKO.

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is expected to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a title unification matchup next.

