"The greatest knockout I've ever seen" - Daniel Cormier shares incredible story of the 'most immaculate spinning backfist' he has ever seen 

Daniel Cormier recently harked back to his childhood. He shared an extremely interesting story about the times he, along with his friends, held small-scale fights in Lafayette, Louisiana. In one story, 'DC' recalled the time he saw one of the most perfectly executed spinning backfists ever.

In the first of a series of videos titled Tales From The Hood, Daniel Cormier opened up about the time he set up "sock-boxing fights" with his neighborhood friends for small amounts of money.

He described the game of sock-boxing as regular boxing, where fighters were equipped with makeshift gloves instead of legitimate boxing gloves. He revealed that they would wrap three socks around their knuckles and pull another sock over their fist to cover their hands. Discussing one bout between two of his friends, 'DC' said:

"So the fight starts. Corey is fighting beautifully. Dude is fighting behind a beautiful jab. Pharell is intent on trying to get to Corey. But he's looping punches. [Corey] gets a bit arrogant, he starts to showboat. So Pharell, in the last ditch effort, throws the most immaculate back fist I've ever seen in my entire life. Lands right on the button. Pharell throws the Zangief spinning back fist, it lands beautifully... The greatest knockout I've ever seen."

Catch Daniel Cormier on the first edition of Tales From The Hood below:

Daniel Cormier is expanding his brand in retirement

Daniel Cormier is seemingly enjoying a significant amount of success in life after retiring from active UFC competition. In addition to his growing YouTube channel, Cormier features on a number of podcasts and shows, the most significant being DC & RC with former NFL star Ryan Clark.

What's more, Daniel Cormier has become a crucial part of the UFC's commentary desk, offering expert analysis while calling high-profile fights. Having achieved two-division glory in MMA's biggest promotion, it's perhaps no surprise that 'DC' has taken to punditry so well.

With the new Tales From The Hood series, Daniel Cormier offers fans an opportunity to gain some deep insight into his life as a youth.

Edited by Harvey Leonard