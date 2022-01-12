Daniel Cormier still wants Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to be opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Cormier is still hoping for a potential Team Jorge Masvidal vs. Team Colby Covington season of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter.

The former UFC two-division champion admitted that he no longer watches the series. However, Cormier said a season featuring Masvidal and Covington as opposing coaches would undoubtedly make him pay attention.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Cormier gave his thoughts regarding a potential fight between the two welterweight stars. With all signs indicating that the fight is likely going to happen, Cormier said:

"I would love to see that one. Look, I love the story. I always said that. I love the story. And if those get matched up... If they finally get matched up, maybe an Ultimate Fighter season between those two – with all the bad blood and the former friendship and everything else – I would watch. I don't even watch The Ultimate Fighter no more. I didn't even watch The Ultimate Fighter when I coached it. So I would definitely watch if they gave did Masvidal vs. Covington."

Check out Daniel Cormier's interview below:

Earlier today, ESPN reported that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had verbally agreed to fight in the main event of UFC 272 in March. Citing UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, the report indicated that the bout is yet to be finalized, but is basically a done deal.

There's been no news regarding a potential appearance of the two in a season of The Ultimate Fighter. The most recent season was spearheaded by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and then-title challenger Brian Ortega.

Colby Covington sends a warning to Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington appears to be chomping at the bit to fight his friend-turned-bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. Regarding the upcoming welterweight showdown, 'Chaos' issued a one-line message to Masvidal.

"He better f***ing show up," Covington wrote in a text message he sent to ESPN.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

Both Covington and Masvidal are coming off losses in title fights against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Also Read Article Continues below

'Chaos' dropped a unanimous decision in his rematch against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in November. Meanwhile, Masvidal challenged Usman twice and suffered back-to-back defeats – the most recent being a knockout loss at UFC 261.

Edited by David Andrew