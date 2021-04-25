Daniel Cormier succeeds in getting his hotdog at a UFC event one year after he tried and failed

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier is thrilled to be at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tonight. The former double champion is commentating on the UFC 261 fight card. With lockdown restrictions getting lifted, DC is happy to devour a hotdog at the UFC event.

Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, UFC 261 will mark the first sporting event which will have a packed crowd of 15,000 people in attendance. UFC 249 (Ferguson vs. Gaethje) was the last UFC event to be held at an arena in the United States. However, due to lockdown restrictions, the arena did not open its doors to a live audience.

Daniel Cormier, who was also at the desk at UFC 249, recollected the incident where he couldn't get his hands on a hotdog. During the UFC 261 live broadcast, the former Strikeforce champion couldn't contain his excitement as things began to open up in Florida.

"People are excited to be at the fights. They're here for their first fight. I remember when we were here last time, there was a lone usher in the back. I went to the back and I said, 'Yo can I get a hotdog?' The dude laughed. But now, I'm sure I can get a hotdog; I'll go buy him a hotdog. Becasue this place is going to be rocking," said Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier is hyped to commentate on three title fights at UFC 261

The main card will be headlined by the welterweight rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. Usman, who claimed the 170-lbs title at UFC 235, is going to make his fourth title defense. Meanwhile, 'Gamebred' is heading into the rematch following a full training camp, unlike their first encounter which was put together on short notice.

In the co-main event, Chinese strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against former title holder Rose Namajunas. Also on the main card, Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight belt on the line against Jessica Andrade.

Daniel Cormier will be working at the desk tonight. The former Olympian posted a picture with fellow announcers Jon Anik and Joe Rogan on Instagram.