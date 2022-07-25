Daniel Cormier tests positive for COVID-19; spends isolation time watching old WrestleMania rewinds

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation for the next few days.

In a new tweet, Cormier stated that he is in isolation at the moment and is spending his time watching past videos of a WrestleMania classic between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. His tweet read:

"Got Covid at fargo so some down time. Watching wrestlemania rewind and I am once again certain there has never been a better superstar than the macho man randy savage. Hogan was lusting over Elizabeth, savage was right to be paranoid. Hogan was a snake!"

In another post, he also admitted that as a child, he was a huge fan of Randy Savage but was unimpressed at the lack of booking him over Hogan in their rivalry. He said:

"I just remember as a kid being a Macho Man fan and he always lost to Hogan. Did he ever beat him? Like seriously did they ever book Savage over hogan ? so wait this is crazy the Macho Man only ever beat Hogan by count out. This is maybe the most lame shit I’ve ever seen."

Daniel Cormier has been a lifelong fan of WWE, having even spoken about the possibility of commentating or even wrestling with former WWE superstar Triple H. Jacob Kasper who was one-half of the tag team Creed Brothers, is a close friend of Cormier and was even asked to join them, but it never materialized.

Watch Daniel Cormier celebrate Seth Rollins' win at WrestleMania 31 below:

Daniel Cormier confirms return for UFC 277

UFC 277 kicks off on July 30, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Daniel Cormier has confirmed that he will be present at the event while moving out of isolation on Monday.

'DC' will join his commentary team for the event, headlined by Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes. 'The Venezuelan Vixen', who notched up one of the biggest upset wins in UFC history by submitting Amanda Nunes, will aim to earn her first successful bantamweight title defense when she faces 'The Lioness' in a rematch this coming weekend.

However, this is not the first time that Cormier has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in 2020, Cormier revealed that he tested positive less than six weeks before his UFC heavyweight title fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, where he eventually lost.

Watch the preview for the Pena-Nunes fight below:

