Daniel Cormier thanks Conor McGregor for improving the pay of MMA fighters

Conor McGregor has had an undeniable role in the rise of UFC's popularity over the years. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier recently acknowledged how the Irishman has improved the sport for the better.

In a press conference ahead of UFC 257, Daniel Cormier expressed his gratitude towards Conor McGregor for bringing MMA to the masses. DC is aware that the surge in the paydays of MMA fighters can be attributed to the Irishman.

According to Cormier, McGregor has been able to improve the MMA world and has increased the remuneration for everyone involved in the sport. Upon being asked if he would like to make a switch to pro wrestling, Cormier responded by saying that he is fond of being a commentator for the UFC.

The former UFC heavyweight champion also stated that does not have to make the switch to pro wrestling for financial reasons.

"I'm loving what I do so much. I love calling fights and working for the UFC. This where I want to be. It's just a fun time to be on television. I'm a lucky human being... Thank you to Conor McGregor. The pay changed when he essentially changed the MMA game on all fronts," said Daniel Cormier.

However, Daniel Cormier did not dismiss making a move to the WWE. He is open to commentating pro-wrestling fights and applauded the product that WWE has been able to deliver over the years. However, DC has stated that money will not be the reason for him to make the switch.

I love this shit!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 20, 2021

Does being Khabib Nurmagomedov's friend affect Daniel Cormier's attitude towards Conor McGregor?

Despite the fact that Conor McGregor is an arch-rival of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier does not share the same disdain for the Notorious One.

On his show, DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier praised Conor McGregor's abilities in the Octagon. DC believes that the Irishman's diverse skillset is highly underestimated due to the antics and hype that surround an event headlined by McGregor.

"Because of everything that comes with Conor McGregor, they'll think you're crazy for calling him underrated. But I do believe to a degree, people don't understand how skilled this young man is," said Daniel Cormier.

"I'm sure the internet's gonna get so mad at me saying this... I think that Conor McGregor is one of the most underrated fighters in the history of the sport."@arielhelwani believes McGregor "does not get the credit he deserves" for his skills. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/1Zw74Tgvsj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 18, 2021

It was his skillset and fighting prowess that helped Conor McGregor become the first double champ in the history of the UFC. The Notorious One has, for the most part, been able to back up his verbal jibes by performing spectacularly in the Octagon. With his imminent return at UFC 257, Conor McGregor will look to once again set the MMA world on fire in Sunday's main event.