Daniel Cormier unhappy with Conor McGregor for stealing Amanda Nunes' limelight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is unhappy with Conor McGregor for the timing the latter picked to make his retirement announcement on social media.

On Saturday night, moments after as the reigning UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes demolished her opponent Felicia Spencer en-route to her first successful title defense at featherweight, "The Notorious One" took to Twitter to claim that he is quitting the sport of MMA once and for all.

While there's been a to of speculation on whether this is actually it for McGregor inside the Octagon, many are of the opinion that the timing of McGregor’s surprise announcement took away a slice of the glory from Nunes, who successfully managed to etch her name in UFC history as the GOAT of women's MMA. Daniel Cormier shares the same opinion.

Daniel Cormier reveals why he is unhappy with the timing of Conor McGregor's announcement

“I just wish Conor would pick better timing. Because it’s like these fighters are giving themselves and their all to everything, and every time he does something like that it completely takes the story. Before Amanda got to the back to be celebrated, it had shifted to Conor McGregor. It’s cool man like okay, you’re the biggest star in the UFC, everybody knows it. But could Amanda have had her moment a little bit?”

Daniel Cormier siad that McGregor should’ve waited a little longer to announce his retirement instead of taking to Twitter to announce the same right after Nunes' huge win in the main event of UFC 250 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“That’s the only thing that I don’t like about the timing. I get it, I get that he’s upset and disappointed and wants to fight. We all want to see you fight. Man, let Amanda have her moment. She just put out this fantastic performance and now all anybody wants to talk about is what Conor’s doing.”

Daniel Cormier is slated to face reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a massive trilogy fight in the headliner of UFC 252 on August 15.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020