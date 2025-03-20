Daniel Cormier urges Conor McGregor to make UFC comeback, says last octagon memory shouldn't be broken leg and "yelling at Dustin Poirier's wife"

Daniel Cormier has pleaded with Conor McGregor to make a return to the octagon, as he doesn't believe the UFC star's final moments in the octagon should be him injured and cussing out Dustin Poirier and his wife.

'The Notorious' last stepped foot in the cage back in 2021 when he faced off against 'The Diamond' in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. After previously suffering the first knockout defeat of his career at the hands of Poirier the same year, the Irishman had been hoping to bounce-back to the top of the sport.

Unfortunately for McGregor, that didn't prove to be the case. After a fairly back-and-forth opening few minutes, the Dublin native suffered a freak leg break at the end of the round. The bout was then ruled a TKO win for Poirier via doctor's stoppage.

As Joe Rogan sat beside Conor McGregor on the canvas, the understandly frustrated Irishman took aim at Poirier, screaming down the mic that his wife had been privately messaging him.

Cormier recently discussed that moment during the latest episode of his Funky and the Champ podcast with Ben Askren.

'DC' wants to see McGregor return so that his final moment in the octagon isn't so "crazy." He explained:

"For me, it's kind of sad because when a guy [McGregor] comes and he's that successful, you hope the last time you see him in the octagon is him fighting. Even if it's him losing, you don't want the last memory of him in the octagon with a broken leg yelling at Dustin Poirier's wife. It was the craziest vision I've ever seen."

Catch Cormier's comments below (8:20):

Conor McGregor congratulates Dana White for Forbes feature

Conor McGregor recently praised his boss, Dana White, after the UFC CEO made it to the cover of Forbes magazine for an exclusive feature.

Titlted 'Populist Capitalist', the feature explores White's friendship with Donald Trump and his influence on the presidential election, as well as the success of the UFC.

McGregor later took to Instagram to laud his boss and credit the UFC CEO for helping to make him one of the richest athlete's on the planet. The Irishman wrote:

"@danawhite congrats on the @forbes cover. A man that helped me top the Forbes Highest Paid Athlete list!"

Conor McGregor's Instagram story

