Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has stated that he would be at the forefront of trying to get MMA into the Olympics.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had earlier said that one of his biggest tasks is to see the sport of MMA being included in the Olympics. Doubling down on Nurmagomedov's assertion, Daniel Cormier has said that he wants to help the Russian fighter achieve his goal.

Daniel Cormier proposes new rules for MMA in the Olympics

While speaking on DC & Helwani, the former two-division UFC Champion proposed new rules for MMA, so that the sport can make it into the Olympic program.

DC stated that fighters can wear thicker gloves and headgear to avoid serious damage which will help them compete multiple times during the 18-day approximate span of the Olympics.

"You fight like (in) PFL (Professional Fighters like) and The Ultimate Fighter. You take away the elbows, you take away all those things that can really damage someone, you can wear headgear... Instead of the four-ounce gloves, there is this eight-ounce gloves that have a little bit of more padding on the front side, you can use those," said Cormier.

Regarding the weight cut, Daniel Cormier noted that fighters need not fight with the same weight in every round. The 41-year-old proposed that the fighters can be allowed to gain a couple of kilograms in their subsequent fights.

"You fight at the beginning of the games, you make weight. The person that wins goes to the semis. Five-six days later, they make weight again; plus two kilos, so you get like four pounds... People that get to the finals, give them one more kilo, so now you're like six pounds overweight at the end of the games, and you fight for the gold medal."

Daniel Cormier concluded by acknowledging the fact that the inclusion of MMA into the Olympics is "very difficult."

In a recent press conference, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had revealed that one of the biggest tasks in front of him now is to make MMA an Olympics sport. The Eagle had stated that he wants to introduce MMA into the grandest sporting competition in its 2028 edition, which will be hosted in Los Angeles.