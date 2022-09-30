"You need to calm your a** down"- Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev would be "too much" for Bo Nickal at this stage of his career

Bo Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev after receiving a UFC contract due to a second dominant performance on Dana White's Contender Series.

Former double champ and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the potential matchup.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC, the UFC legend turned MMA analyst began by offering high praise for Nickal. He then turned his attention to Nickal calling out Khamzat Chimaev, warning him against it, stating:

"Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence, but Bo calm your a** down. He'll tell me I'm crazy... but Khamzat Chimaev right now, it's too much, it's too much. He's not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might. He just might be a guy that can compete, but right now, he needs a little work."

Cormier would go on to suggest potential top-40 opponents for Nickal while adding that he is all-in on the recent UFC signing. Cormier did note that Nickal, who seems destined for UFC stardom, will have to show 'how real' he is. It has been reported that his debut fight will take place against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282.

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments below (starting at the 10:05 mark):

Henry Cejudo compared the wrestling of Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world following two consecutive dominant performances on Dana White's Contender Series. Both victories were quick first-round submissions. Both fights combined clocked in at one minute and 54 seconds. Henry Cejudo offered Nickal incredible praise following the middleweight signing a UFC contract.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former double champ stated that Nickal's wrestling is on a different level than No.3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, stating:

Chimaev thinks he's good at wrestling - his wrestling is nowhere near Bo Nickal, I can tell you that. He can take down these UFC guys that have never wrestled - try taking Bo Nickal down, and 100 percent I can see Bo Nickal easily taking down Khamzat Chimaev.

Cejudo shared that he believes Nickal will be a future double champ in the UFC, while advising him to take things slowly before pursuing top level fighters. A matchup with Chimaev is unlikely to happen soon, but could potentially occur once Nickal has proven himself as a top contender.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments below (starting at the 3:17 mark):

