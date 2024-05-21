Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones against underestimating ex-rival Stipe Miocic - "If you overlook him, he will put you out" 

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has issued a cautionary message to current heavyweight king Jon Jones, urging him not to underestimate upcoming opponent Stipe Miocic.

Jones is expected to make his long-awaited return to the octagon this November at Madison Square Garden in a highly anticipated title unification bout against Miocic, a two-time heavyweight champion.

Jones captured the vacant heavyweight title in dominant fashion at UFC 295 in March 2023, defeating Ciryl Gane. However, a pectoral muscle tear suffered during training for the originally planned November 2023 fight against Miocic delayed the showdown.

Cormier, who has a history with both fighters – having battled Jones twice and Miocic three times – believes Jones should approach the fight with full respect for Miocic's capabilities.

Appearing on his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ said:

"If I'm Jones, I'm definitely fighting Stipe Miocic for 15 million dollars. He said Stipe is old. It sounds like Jon Jones is wanting to fight the highest grossing fight with the least amount of risk. I will warn you this, don't overlook Stipe Moicic… He is a f**king killer, and if you overlook him he will put you out. He's just that good. 42, 35, 31, 38, it don't matter. Miocic is going to show up."

Jon Jones dismisses retirement rumors, fires back at critics

Jon Jones emphatically shut down rumors of retirement, assuring fans he's still very much a part of the heavyweight picture. The former light heavyweight king's lack of activity in the past year sparked speculation about his future, but Jones took to social media to dispel those notions.

He hasn't fought since UFC 285 last year. This inactivity fueled retirement whispers, but Jones squashed them in a recent post:

"I’m definitely not retired. Sitting on my porch sore all over enjoying some time in the Metaverse. November 9 can’t come soon enough. I’m earning it every day. Just like I always have."

Jones didn't stop there. He also addressed critics who accused him of hindering the heavyweight division due to his injury. Taking a jab at some of the upcoming contenders, Jones sarcastically wrote:

"Trolls telling me I’m slowing down the division by getting injured. Meanwhile, the next two heavyweights aren’t even a main event? interesting. I’m on the right path, I got until November to remind the world. Again."

