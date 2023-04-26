Nate Diaz has once again stolen the headlines, but this time, maybe not entirely for the right reasons.

The former UFC title challenger was involved in a street brawl in which he choked a man unconscious. Diaz is now facing charges, prompting the legendary Daniel Cormier to weigh in on the situation.

'DC' has been a staple for the sport of mixed martial arts and is a brilliant role model for those trying to pave their paths in the cage. Along with winning numerous world titles and being one of the greatest to ever fight, the Louisiana native was rightfully inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on June 30, 2022.

While sharing his thoughts on the incident during a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier sided with Diaz over the victim despite the influencer being the only man who sustained damages.

"I've been a little peeved. Especially with the news that 1, a warrant has been put out for Nate Diaz, and also, the guy's trying to sue him... Where in the world do you take a guy that's known for being dangerous and you choose that guy as the guy you have an altercation with? Especially when the guy in Nate Diaz has a history of defending himself... When you pick a fight with Nate Diaz, he's going to fight you, wherever you are... So when you play the game, you get some pretty sh*tty prizes."

The man who was choked unconscious and dumped on his head by Diaz turned out to be Rodney Peterson, a man best known for being a lookalike of the popular Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz's next fight: Who is the Stockton fighter preparing to fight in his boxing debut?

Since departing the UFC, there has been a lot of speculation as to who Diaz will clash with first. Although it seems like the MMA vet has a fight booked, that may now have changed.

The 38-year-old was originally scheduled to compete in boxing against Jake Paul, though that could be in jeopardy after police filed a warrant for his arrest following an altercation with the aforementioned Rodney Peterson.

'The Problem Child' has already started putting potential replacements into place in case Diaz cannot make the August date, with long-term rival KSI being the standout opponent.

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May twitter.com/happypunchprom… Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May twitter.com/happypunchprom… Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. twitter.com/ksi/status/165… Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. twitter.com/ksi/status/165…

