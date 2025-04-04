Daniel Dubois calls for Oleksandr Usyk rematch at Wembley Stadium, fans react: "Earn a shot ducker"

Daniel Dubois is back on the hunt, and he has set his sights on a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois succumbed to his second career loss against Usyk by knockout in August 2023.

The British heavyweight told the Ring Magazine that he wants a Wembley Stadium showdown in July, calling it “the biggest fight in the world.” He said:

“There's talks, negotiations happening behind the scenes, the two teams are going back and forth. I'm just doing my job as a fighter and staying ready and getting prepared for when I get a call on whoever is next, I'm ready to unleash hell. The Usyk fight [at Wembley] would be like the AJ fight but way bigger, the biggest fight in the world. That's the fight that really excites me and there's revenge there as well." [H/t: Ring Magazine]

He added:

"The Usyk fight for undisputed would create history, that would be a massive historic event. Just like the AJ fight, the build-up at Leicester Square, it would just be amazing to be a part of that sort of fight. I'll be the man to stop him, I just see it. I'll be the first man to beat him. Fight news is coming soon."

Check out the X post below:

But boxing fans aren’t buying the hype. After the loss to Usyk in August 2023, many believe Dubois hasn’t done enough to earn a rematch. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"Earn the shot ducker."

"Parker should get his shot first, if Dubois turned up to fight Parker and won, then okay. But as it stands, Parker deserves it more."

"And Dubois thinks he deserves it after pulling out of the Parker fight with a runny nose? Jog right on!"

"Usyk beating AJ twice, Fury twice, and Dubois twice [three big a*s top-level HWs]] all would be very, very impressive for a natural cruiserweight. He’s also 38 now."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Daniel Dubois' plans to fight Oleksandr Usyk next. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

Eddie Hearn urges Oleksandr Usyk to retire despite Daniel Dubois fight buzz

Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk has nothing left to prove and should walk away from boxing.

Despite whispers of a potential Wembley clash with Daniel Dubois, the Matchroom head honcho says Usyk’s legacy is already untouchable. Hearn admits the Dubois fight is tempting, but Usyk has already achieved everything.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Stomping Ground, Hearn said:

"I said I think Usyk should retire, not because he's fading but because he's [already] done absolutely everything, and how unbelievable [he has been]. But a fight with Dubois is an opportunity for him to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight world champion. He has already beat Dubois but it is a very tough fight, especially with Daniel and the momentum. Dubois is going to be a handful and if that gets made, it will be great." [H/t: DAZN]

