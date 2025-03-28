Eddie Hearn drops bombshell opinion, urging Oleksandr Usyk to retire from boxing: “What’s the motivation?”

Oleksandr Usyk is the current king of boxing's heavyweight division and arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. However, despite being at the peak of his powers, the Ukrainian has been urged to call time on his career by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Uysk defeated Tyson Fury for a second time when they clashed in December, and having conquered the heavyweight division, Hearn believes that there is nothing left to keep 'The Cat' in the sport.

With an undefeated record of 23-0, the Matchroom Boxing chairman believes Usyk is at the perfect position to walk away from the sport with his legacy firmly intact. Hearn's comments about the heavyweight champion came during a recent interview with iFL TV, where he said this:

"I think Usyk should retire. Honestly, imagine if Usyk walked away from boxing now. He's always going to be an all-time great. But imagine never being beaten, [being] undisputed [champion] at cruiserweight, undisputed [champion] at heavyweight... What does Usyk get out of fighting Joseph Parker? What's the motivation to fight Dubois? He's already beaten him. The thing with [the Dubois fight] is, [Usyk] could become undisputed [heavyweight champion] again."

He continued:

"Say you are all of a sudden getting a bit old and those Fury fights have taken it out of you. And you lose to Dubois, you've had a bit of a stinker, haven't you?"

Daniel Dubois breaks his silence and calls out Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois was scheduled to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joesph Parker as part of the Last Crescendo boxing card held on Feb. 21.

But disaster struck for both Dubois and Parker as the IBF champion withdrew from the clash just two days before fight night, due to illness. 'DDD' did not speak out in the wake of his withdrawal from the bout, but the 27-year-old has now shared a message with fans.

Included in that message was a callout of Oleksandr Usyk, as he said this:

"Hi guys, I'm back. Obviously you know what happened, I got ill in Riyadh. I wanted to fight but I took the doctor's, my dad's and my team's advice and we pulled out of the fight... I can't wait to give you some fight news soon. I want them all, Usyk, Parker and [Anthony Joshua] and whoever else wants it."

