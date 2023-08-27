"Daniel Dubois is a poor sport" - Boxer's claim of being 'cheated' out of a win against Oleksandr Usyk sparks polarized Twitter reactions

A major controversy ensued at the Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk event, which took place on August 26 at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland.

Usyk and Dubois locked horns in a heavyweight clash for the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA, and The Ring titles.

The Ukrainian was getting the better of 'Dynamite' in the opening rounds of the fight. But things took an unexpected turn in the fifth round when Dubois landed a body shot which resulted in Usyk hitting the ground and grabbing his groin area.

The strike was declared a 'low blow' by the referee and the 36-year-old was given time to recover.

Usyk then proceeded to knock Dubois out in the ninth round, retaining his heavyweight titles.

But in his post-fight ring interview, 'Dynamite' shared his displeasure at the outcome of the fight and claimed that he was robbed of a victory.

"No, I didn't think that was a low blow. I thought that landed and I've been cheated out of a victory tonight, bruh!" said Daniel Dubois.

The controversy caused a debate on social media as many boxing fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident.

One individual questioned the legitimacy of the low blow and hailed Dubois as the rightful victor.

"He was robbed. Usyk had his shorts pulled high over his abdomens and the shot landed in the emblem on his belt line. legal shot. Dubois should've won via 5th round body shot KO."

Another Twitter user took Usyk's side and called 'Dynamite' a sore loser.

"Daniel Dubois is a poor sport. If he wanted to win, why did he quit in the ninth?"

You can see compilations of some of the tweets on the controversy below:

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk: The Ukrainian calls out Tyson Fury after victory

On August 26, Oleksandr Usyk scored a TKO victory over Daniel Dubois and extended his undefeated record to 21-0.

After the victory, the Ukrainian went on to challenge Tyson Fury for a fight in his post-fight interview.

"I'm ready tomorrow for Tyson Fury. Listen, I'm ready next fight. But [does] Tyson Fury [want]? I have no idea. But I'm ready. I want," said Oleksandr Usyk.

There have been multiple attempts to make the Usyk vs Fury fight but none of them have materialized. 'The Gypsy King' is now scheduled to fight Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in October. So, it remains to be seen whether the Usky-Fury matchup will ever become a reality or not.

