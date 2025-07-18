  • home icon
  Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson: Live round-by-round updates

Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:35 GMT
lapin
Daniel Lapin (left) vs. Lewis Edmondson (right) takes place on July 19 [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming light heavyweight title fight set for 10 rounds on July 19. The matchup is a bout neither man will be able to stomach losing, least of all due to the championship belts on the line.

Lapin enters the bout as the WBA Continental and IBF Continental light heavyweight champion, both of which will be up for grabs. However, he is undefeated at 11-0, with four knockouts/TKOs, and he won't want to leave the evening with his record blemished.

The same, though, can be said for Edmondson, who will want to preserve his own unbeaten record, in addition to capturing Lapin's belts. Like his foe, he is 11-0, but has one less stoppage win at three. DraftKings Sportsbook, though, sees a difference between them, listing Lapin as a -475 favorite.

Meanwhile, Edmondson is a +330 underdog. The card itself begins at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). However, the bout between Lapin and Edmondson is expected for 3:00 PM E.T. / 12:00 PM P.T. / 8:00 PM B.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight.

Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
