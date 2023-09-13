Danielle Kelly admits it’s tough to replay her defeat to Jessa Khan: “I haven't really watched that match”

Danielle Kelly lost to Jessa Khan in their first match two years ago, which up to this day remains a sour point for her.

The two jiu-jitsu black belts met in February 2021 in a no-gi match outside of ONE Championship in the United States. Cambodian-American Khan took the 15-minute match, winning by decision.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly, 27, revealed that the loss she absorbed from Jessa Khan continues to bug her and that she has actually not watched a replay of the match.

The Silver Fox BJJ standout said:

“You know, looking, I haven't really watched that match. My other coaches have like, you know, we're really studying her. And you know who has had a past with her. So I don't really need to name names.”

Danielle Kelly gets the chance to redeem herself when she faces off anew with Jessa Khan on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore.

The two will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title, which will be part of the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The card will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Apart from the opportunity to exact payback, Danielle Kelly is looking forward to the contest as it gives her the chance to fulfill her goal of becoming a world champion. That's something she has always wanted to be since she picked up jiu-jitsu at a young age.

Equally determined to see her world title goals through is 21-year-old Khan, who is making her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 14. While she has won in various international competitions, adding a ONE world title will go a long way in advancing her career on an even bigger stage.