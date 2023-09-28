Danielle Kelly has Angela Lee and Itsuki Hirata on her radar after Jessa Khan firefight

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will compete in the biggest contest throughout her run in ONE Championship.

This Friday, September 29, the promotion is set to showcase some of the best female martial artists on the roster with a card headlined by three women’s world championship contests.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kelly will have the opportunity to become the first female submission grappling world champion under the ONE banner.

Facing Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship, the Silver Fox BJJ student knows the stakes are high in what would be her fourth promotional appearance.

That being said, Kelly has had dreams of becoming a world champion for a long time and competing at the top of the card as a titleholder.

In an interview with MMA Mania, without looking past Khan in just a matter of days, the 27-year-old spoke about some dream opponents that she would like to test herself against should she win the belt.

Naming multiple opponents from the MMA divisions in ONE, Danielle Kelly is excited to continue progressing in her career by putting on some big match-ups as a world champion:

“After you know, I'd be a jiu-jitsu world champion and I can go about saying what I want. I would like to go against Angela Lee. I have said that in the past, you know, when she's in the right mindset competing. I really want that match eventually and another judo black belt I want to go against is Itsuki, she's like closer to my weight, so it'll be really cool to go against someone her level.”

Watch the full interview below:

But first, she must get revenge over Khan, who beat her back in 2021, in order to achieve her dream under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.