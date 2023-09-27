Danielle Kelly determined not to repeat past mistakes against Jessa Khan: “I've been focusing on bettering myself”

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is coming under a lot of pressure, whether she will admit it or not. It’s understandable, of course. Kelly is set to face a former adversary, one who has beaten her in the past, for the ONE world title.

Kelly takes on Cambodian-American 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Kelly said she is fully focused on finally defeating Khan once and for all, and that not committing the same mistakes she made in their first fight would be key.

Kelly said:

“I think if you focus too much on ‘Oh, it's a rematch’ and you keep on focusing on what they're doing then you're kind of forgetting like what you can do. So yeah. You know, I'm focusing on not making the same mistakes, I'm focusing on what she does, but also you know, I can only control what I can do. So I've been focusing on my mistakes and bettering myself outside and inside jiu-jitsu training.”

“I don't care if I had a rematch with this girl, I don't care. If we fought in the past, she's just another opponent, and being a world champion doesn't make you better than anyone else.”

Needless to say, there’s a lot riding on this fight for both women, and history is at stake.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.