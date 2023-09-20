Jessa Khan says "it will be interesting to see" how the Circle affects her match with Danielle Kelly

21-year-old Cambodian-American submission grappling superstar Jessa Khan is all ready to make her highly anticipated ONE Championship debut next week. But the 2023 IBJJF world champion says she’s a little nervous to be performing on the brightest stage of her young career.

Khan is also unsure of how fighting in the cage will affect her game, in particular.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Khan talked about her upcoming matchup against American Danielle Kelly, and how it could play out in the Circle.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy product stated:

“I've done a couple of super-fights. I feel like they weren't as big as ONE is, but it'd be interesting to see. I know they did mention that I will be fighting in the cage this time. So that'll be interesting to see. Like, how does it play out for the match? Does it help me or her as the match goes on?”

This is no doubt an interesting matchup against the two hottest atomweight submission grapplers in the world today. The winner will get to wear the coveted ONE Championship gold around her waist.

IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan is set to face former adversary Danielle Kelly in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.